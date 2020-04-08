Alarm at Darien gun store draws police response

Darien Police responded in force to an alarm at Bob’s Furniture and Gun Exchange on the Post Road late Wednesday morning, but it turned out their numbers were not needed to secure the store.

Police take extra precautions to alarms at the gun exchange due to the nature of the business, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

“It appears to be a false alarm. The building was secured,” he said.

This the second time in recent days that Darien Police have responded to the gun exchange.

On March 28 at approximately 4:39 a.m, police responded to a commercial burglar alarm at the Post Road business.

Upon arrival, officers observed that the top section of the plate glass door on the front of the business had been shattered. The remaining doors were found secure.

Through security camera footage, it was determined that an individual had broken the glass and gained entry. Upon pushing the door open, the building alarm sounded and the individual immediately left the premises. Nothing appeared to be missing. Detectives were called to the scene to process for evidence.