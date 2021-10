MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman was convicted on charges of conspiring with a friend to bomb the pickup truck of her estranged boyfriend, who survived the blast.

Court records show a federal judge in Montgomery convicted Ashley Nicole Haydt, 36, of Dothan on explosives and conspiracy charges on Thursday. WTVY-TV reports her co-defendant, Sylvio Joseph King, pleaded guilty previously and testified against Haydt during the four-day trial.