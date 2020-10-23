Alabama system pays $250,000 to oust school superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama school system decided to pay $250,000 to oust a superintendent who has been on leave since the FBI searched his home in June.

School board members in Athens voted unanimously Thursday to buy out the contract of Trey Holladay, who had received his monthly salary of $15,500 while not working, news outlets reported.

The FBI has confirmed that Holladay's home was searched during an investigation, but authorities haven't said what the probe might involve.

Holladay has not been charged with any crime, and his attorney has released a statement saying Holladay was proud of his work for Athens schools.

The president of the Athens school board, Russell Johnson, read a statement after the vote saying the system was cooperating with a federal investigation that continues.

Holladay, who had been superintendent since 2013, had two years remaining on his contract.

“The board believes that this settlement is in the best interest of the school system and the students we serve as it will allow us to move forward and focus on our school system’s future,” Johnson said.

Holladay's tenure will end Oct. 31. An acting superintendent is overseeing the system's operations.