Alabama restaurants, bars, salons and gyms to reopen

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at the State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s dine-in restaurants, bars, salons and gyms are allowed to reopen Monday as the state eases restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey last week announced a loosening of restrictions to “provide additional opportunities for people to go back to work."

Businesses including restaurants, hair salons, bars, breweries and gymnasiums can reopen Monday with rules including crowd limits and cleaning requirements.

The state is also lifting bans on non-work gatherings of 10 or more people. The change will allow churches, if they choose, to resume in-person services.

Theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues remain closed.

The partial opening comes despite an upswing in the number of virus cases in the state

As of Sunday night, about 9,800 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Nearly 400 people in the state have died from the illness.

The state on May 7 reported 353 new cases, the highest one-day number since the outbreak began,

State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials are trying to determine how much of the change was linked to increased testing or increased disease.

While easing restrictions, Ivey has encouraged people to remain cautious as they go about daily activities.

“I know full well that I sound like a broken record, but friends, I can’t say this more clearly: The threat of COVID-19 continues to exist. It is truly deadly and it must be addressed,” the Republican governor said in a Friday news conference.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in a Sunday message to the city also urged caution, saying “the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in our state.”

“If you don’t have to go out, continue to stay home. If you do have to go out, please practice social distancing, remember to wash your hands and remember to wear a face covering," Woodfin wrote.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia, and death. ___

