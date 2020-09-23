Alabama mother charged with setting fire to infant's body

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama mother accused of burning the body of her 4-month-old child has been charged with abuse of a corpse, according to authorities.

Birmingham police booked Jasilyn Shebreit Hughes, 27, into the Jefferson County Jail over the weekend on the felony charge, news outlets reported Tuesday.

Charging documents allege Hughes placed the body of her infant daughter, Jahzara Harris, into a bag and set fire to it. Jahzara was already dead at the time, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how the child died. Hughes was not charged with causing the baby’s death.

She remained in jail Tuesday on a $250,000 bond, according to court records. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment for her.