Alabama distributor settles EEOC suit claiming racial bias

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A beverage distributor that operates across Alabama and played a role in the state's craft beer craze agreed to pay more than $800,000 to settle claims that it discriminated against Black employees for years by denying them jobs and promotions that went to white workers instead, the government said.
The 114-year-old Birmingham Beverage Co., which does business as AlaBev, also will review its personnel policies and provide anti-discrimination training under the agreement, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in announcing the settlement on Thursday.