Alabama bicentennial book spotlights black heritage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's bicentennial is over, but a new book will highlight 200 years of African American history in the state.

A coffee table book titled “The Future Emerges from the Past: Celebrating 200 Years of Alabama African American History and Culture” is being published by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission, which announced the book in a statement Friday.

The book will look at the period of slavery through the Civil War and into the modern civil rights movement. It highlight topics including the recent discovery near Mobile of the Clotilda, the last ship to bring African captives to the United States for enslavement.

“This is a culmination of Alabama history from the perspective of those who seldom had an opportunity to tell their stories,” said Nettie Carson-Mullins, state educator who contributed to the book.

The book costs $19.95, and the commission said proceeds will go to the United Negro College Fund Birmingham.

The state officially ended its 200th birthday celebration with an event in December.