Alabama Gov. Ivey seeking to avoid runoff in crowded primary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Facing eight challengers in Alabama’s Republican primary, Gov. Kay Ivey repeated former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election theft. Then, the white-haired, 77-year-old Ivey sat at her office desk and pulled three things out of her purse for a campaign commercial: a lipstick, a cellphone and a revolver.
On Tuesday, voters will decide whether Ivey’s hard swing to the right was enough for her to avoid a runoff in a state where GOP candidates often struggle to out-conservative one another.