Agent says lack of Spanish skills delayed Iowa investigation RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press May 24, 2021 Updated: May 24, 2021 3:09 p.m.
1 of11 Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as the jury leaves the room for a break during his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 DCI Special Agent Trent Vileta answers questions from the witness stand during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings in his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown questions a witness during Cristhian Bahena Rivera's trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Ana Cardenas-Pottebaum, a court interpreter, and Defense attorney Jennifer Frese speak with Cristhian Bahena Rivera during his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to court proceedings in his trial, on Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Scott County Courthouse, in Davenport, Iowa. Bahena Rivera is on trial after being charged with first degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts in July 2018. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool) Kelsey Kremer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an interpreter during his trial at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP, Pool) Jim Slosiarek/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An agent who oversaw the 2018 investigation into the disappearance of a University of Iowa student testified Monday that a shortage of Spanish-speaking officers delayed and hindered his ability to question the man on trial in her stabbing death.
Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said he wanted to speak with Cristhian Bahena Rivera after investigators linked him to a car seen on video driving near where Mollie Tibbetts disappeared while running in Brooklyn, Iowa.