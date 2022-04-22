Agency proposes more land options for Alaska Native veterans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has proposed an expansion of lands available for selection by Alaska Native Vietnam War-era veterans who are entitled to allotments.
Tom Heinlein, acting state director for the land agency in Alaska, on Thursday recommended allowing eligible veterans to choose from among roughly 27 million acres, up from about 1.2 million currently available. Concerns have been raised that some of the currently available lands are difficult to access or outside veterans' cultural homelands.