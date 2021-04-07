After saying 'I'm Going to Disney World,' Brady did it again Associated Press April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 10:58 a.m.
1 of5 In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, NFL star Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 5, 2021. A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP) Matt Stroshane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, NFL star Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 5, 2021. A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP) Matt Stroshane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 In this photo provided by Walt Disney World, NFL star Tom Brady visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, April 5, 2021. A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs. (Matt Stroshane/Disney World via AP) Matt Stroshane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had no problem taking a lightsaber to Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and a unit of storm troopers.
A mask-wearing Brady visited the Star Wars-themed section of Walt Disney World with his family and friends on Monday, two months after he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win against the Chiefs.
Written By
Associated Press