French sailor wins solo global race after 80 days Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 5:30 a.m.
France's Yannick Bestaven, right, celebrates with Champagne after winning the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race, in Les Sables-d'Olonne, western France, early Thursday, Jan.28, 2021. Frenchman Charlie Dalin crossed the line first Wednesday but Bestaven was getting 10 hours, 15 minutes for helping in the search and rescue of another competitor off Cape Horn last November.
LES SABLES-D'OLONNE, France (AP) — French sailor Yannick Bestaven won the Vendee Globe solo round-the-world race after more than 80 days and an unusually close final few hours to determine the winner on Thursday.
Bestaven wasn't the first to cross the finish line — that honor went to countryman Charlie Dalin, who arrived in Les Sables-d’Olonne on Wednesday night.