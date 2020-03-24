Coronavirus cancels party? Neighbors still help Darien girl celebrate

Nine-year-old Caroline Galligan was forced to cancel her birthday party scheduled for last Saturday — but she was greeted with a surprise from her neighbors.

Given that Darien, the surrounding area, the country and the world are batting a pandemic, social distancing precluded 9-year-old Caroline Galligan from having her scheduled birthday party last Saturday.

Knowing she was disappointed, her neighbors tried to make the day special for her anyway.

“Given the COVID-19 situation, her birthday party had to be canceled and we were confined to our home. Not the ideal scenario for a new 9-year-old,” her father, Gregory, told the Darien Times.

“Knowing it was her birthday, our neighbors took it upon themselves to make signs and posters and collectively appeared in our backyard to sing her ‘Happy Birthday.’ Suffice to say, Caroline and our family were deeply touched. #DarienStrong,” Gregory said.