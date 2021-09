LISLE, Ill. (AP) — A Catholic school in suburban Chicago reversed course Tuesday, offering a job to a girls lacrosse coach that had been rescinded when school officials learned the woman is in a same-sex marriage.

A day earlier, word of the rescinded job offer sparked outcry at Benet Academy in suburban Lisle, which is about 25 miles from Chicago. Dozens of alumni, parents and students met outside the school to support Amanda Kammes. Thousands signed a petition.