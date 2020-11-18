After ending Murphy partnership, Darien picks new firm for COVID testing
DARIEN — After announcing it was ending the partnership with Murphy Medical Associates for COVID-19 testing, the town will begin a new partnership with Everpoint Health.
Darien has agreed to allow Everpoint Health to use the Leroy West parking site to run a private, out-of-network testing center. Everpoint Health patients are required to pay for testing services when they register.
The announcement came at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting from Department of Health Director David Knauf. Last week, the town ended its partnership with Murphy Medical Associates after some patients complained about the medical group’s fees that drew attention from The New York Times.
The facility will offer a self-contained, climate-controlled trailer in the Leroy West parking lot where drive-thru testing will continue.
"With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, we felt that we needed to expand access by adding additional testing resources for the residents of Darien. This is especially true given the upcoming holidays and the recent departure of Murphy Medical,” First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.
“We need an immediate turnkey solution that will provide our residents with timely service and expanded hours that can function within the limitations of our Leroy West lot. In addition, we also wanted to find an entity that could potentially serve as a future partner in the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination roll out,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said the town has no obligation, financial or otherwise, to Everpoint Health.
Everpoint is expected to increase the number of testing days in town. Everpoint does not work with insurance companies, but patients can discuss in advance with their own insurance programs and submit afterward if they will reimburse, Knauf said.
Each test costs about $200. However, if both the rapid and PCR tests are done, the combined cost will be less than $400. Testing will not be limited to Darien residents.
Knauf said the town had considered Everpoint and another provider, but said the other provider was seeking indoor facilities for patients to park and enter a building, as well as the opportunity to offer hundreds of tests at a time.
“We just don’t have the facilities for that,” he said.
Knauf also said the town wanted to make sure that all costs were transparent and upfront.
The turn-around for results is two days after the lab receives them, but Knauf said the town is working to determine a more accurate result time.
Darien will be the first municipality to partner with Everpoint.
“Our goal is to continue to identify and meet the diverse needs of our residents in an effort to help them navigate this global health crisis,” Stevenson said.
To register for COVID-19 testing through Everpoint Health, visit its website.