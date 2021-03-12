After casino defeat, Alabama lawmakers look to lottery bills

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers this week proposed new lottery bills, seeking to resurrect the issue after the defeat of a sweeping gambling proposal that would have also authorized multiple casinos in the state.
Republicans senators introduced two new lottery bills, looking to end Alabama's status as one of five states without a state lottery. However, the lottery bills face an uncertain outlook because of long-running disputes over how the required changes in state law would affect existing bingo operators.