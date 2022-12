DARIEN — As the debate over a children’s book continues to shine a national spotlight on Darien, the Board of Education is creating a pathway to challenge instructional materials.

The board voted Tuesday night to begin developing a policy on how to handle challenges to educational materials in the classroom.

The new focus on instructional materials began in October when parent Megan Watros brought the picture book “Julián is a Mermaid” before the board, taking issue that a book about gender identity was part of her second grader’s class curriculum.

After the complaint, the district’s curriculum team's investigation determined the book was allowed to be taught because it met Darien schools' core values of diversity and inclusion and the lesson being taught was acceptance, not gender identity.

Since Watros’s first comment, Darien has been thrust into the national spotlight on Fox News, blasted on Twitter by the Connecticut GOP and commented on by the state chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing extremist group.

Given the uproar, administration and board members first suggested developing a policy on how to handle challenges to material in a curriculum subcommittee meeting chaired by Sarah Parent on Dec. 8.

Parent,who brought the recommendation to the Board of Education, said that the lack of formal process created communication issues both for school administration and parents who would like to challenge material in their students’ classrooms. She also added that a process could reduce the time and resources spent on this particular subject.

“Coming out of this most recent instance, where we’re still receiving emotional public comment on all sides, having a more formalized, efficient, streamlined process delineated within our policies would be very helpful,” she added.

Superintendent Alan Addley supported creating a policy and said, “It’s always better to have the policy as opposed to being reactive to a lack of procedures.”

The current protocol for challenging materials requires parents to go through the district chain of command to be reviewed by the district’s curriculum team on a case-by-case basis.

The curriculum team makes a decision based on whether the text connects to curriculum, is developmentally appropriate, aligns with district goals and if there are other resources that represent a similar perspective.

Ahead of the policy discussion at the Board of Education meeting, parents filled the room — some standing in back as chairs ran short — and at least 37 people tuned into the Zoom conversation intended for comment.

Darien Education Association president Barry Palmer spoke on behalf of the district’s 470 teachers, claiming that the national publicity regarding “Julián is a Mermaid” has “acutely impacted” staff morale and damaged the educational process.

He also criticized Watros for appearing on national television rather than attending one of the board’s curriculum committee meetings.

“At best, this represents poor judgment,” he said. “At worst, it’s exploiting our children’s education in order to score political points or raise public profiles. Regardless, this behavior should be called out for what it is and not be tolerated.”

Watros defended her stance, claiming her only concern was the book’s appropriateness and accusing Palmer of “twisting the narrative” that she was anti-teacher.

“My family and I, we support the teachers and community we always have, but I have a responsibility to protect my children from inappropriate material,” she said. “All I've been saying this whole time is it's not age appropriate. If you want to bring these topics up, you can wait until the child is a little bit older. I think middle school would be an appropriate age. But 7-year-olds, nope. It's not appropriate.”

She left the podium after board chair David Dineen requested she bring down the volume, saying, “You are not going to yell at the board.”

Several parents spoke about the public escalation of the situation, both in defense of the book and in defense of Watros.

Parent Cathrin Bowtell said she and other parents bought their children’s teacher flowers and reached out to support administration in the face of what she called “two months of scary echo chamber politics that escalated all the way up to national media and right-wing terrorist organizations.

“A few minority critical voices have dragged our community into the limelight and have taken the time and goodwill of many of you — of our teachers or school administrators or PTO members and leaders — to really focus on a view that is not represented by the majority of parents living in Darien today,” Bowtell said.

Parent Jon Dunn, who sided with Watros' views, said the board was insulting parents’ intelligence in claiming the book was used to teach acceptance and not gender identity.

“I believe the administration doesn't care about acceptance,” Dunn said. “Instead, they care about pushing their agenda no matter how much division it creates, or how much national media attention generates for our small town.”

The policy for challenging materials will be developed within the Board of Education policy subcommittee.