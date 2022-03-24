After a two-year hiatus, Darien’s three big building projects are back in action, First Selectman says

DARIEN — After two years of delay on construction because of the pandemic, progress on major commercial and housing projects in town is starting up again.
During her first State of the Town address, First Selectman Monica McNally highlighted milestones for three large and long-awaited developments in town: the Darien Commons, the Corbin District and the Noroton Heights Shopping Center — each of which promises to bring dozens of new residential units to town, along with space for new retail establishments and restaurants.