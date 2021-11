DARIEN — As a new slate of Darien selectmen begins conducting town business, one seat is now open and is up for grabs.

Democrat Tara Ochman ran against Republican First Selectman-elect Monica McNally for the town’s top elected position, but lost by 1,500 votes. But after garnering more votes than four other candidates running for the Board of Selectmen, Ochman secured a position as a selectman.

But Ochman announced she will be resigning from that board, paving the way for another Democrat to be appointed to the vacancy.

According to John Fox, the town counsel for Darien, the vacancy is an unusual one.

“I will say in my memory, and in my experience, this is the first time that I’ve seen it happen for an individual choosing not to fill the slot to which he or she was elected,” Fox said.

Now, the Board of Selectmen will follow the process established by the town’s charter and state statute to fill a vacancy. Within 30 days, remaining members of the board must appoint someone to fill the spot.

If they cannot decide within 30 days, Fox said the decision would be handed over to another committee that would be made up of all elected officers enrolled in the same political party as the person vacating — in this case, Democrats. That group would then have six days to make a decision.

The process was triggered most recently in the spring, Fox added, when now-Town Clerk Christa McNamara decided to step down to run for that position and McNally, a Republican, was appointed to fill the vacancy.

Typically, Fox said, the board will honor the recommendation made by the departing candidate and their political party. But this is not set in stone, he said.

“The remaining members of the board certainly give that weight — but they are not bound by it,” Fox said. “They can fill it with that person or they may not.”

In this case, it is likely that Michael Burke will be presented as the top choice for the seat. Burke unsuccessfully ran for a selectman spot in last week’s election and has his party’s endorsement.

Democratic Town Committee chair David Bayne said in a statement that the DTC met over the weekend and “unanimously endorsed” Burke for the seat.

“As a candidate in last week’s election, Mr. Burke demonstrated that he is the choice of thousands of Darien voters to serve on the Board of Selectmen,” Bayne said in the statement. “We, therefore, request that the Board of Selectmen honor the wishes of those voters and choose Mr. Burke to serve Ms. Ochman’s term.”

