After Darien school board rejects Open Choice Program, state Democrats ask it to reconsider

DARIEN — After the Board of Education rejected adopting the Open Choice program in a tight vote earlier this week, a handful of Democratic state senators are calling on district officials to reconsider their decision.
State Sen. Bob Duff of Norwalk joined Sen. Pat Billie Miller of Stamford and Sen. Will Haskell of Westport in a joint statement asking that the Darien Board of Education move ahead with Open Choice. The program would have brought up to 16 kindergarten students from Norwalk to fill seats in Darien elementary schools beginning in fall 2022.