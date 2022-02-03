After Darien school board rejects Open Choice Program, state Democrats ask it to reconsider

DARIEN — After the Board of Education rejected adopting the Open Choice program in a tight vote earlier this week, a handful of Democratic state senators are calling on district officials to reconsider their decision.

State Sen. Bob Duff of Norwalk joined Sen. Pat Billie Miller of Stamford and Sen. Will Haskell of Westport in a joint statement asking that the Darien Board of Education move ahead with Open Choice. The program would have brought up to 16 kindergarten students from Norwalk to fill seats in Darien elementary schools beginning in fall 2022.

The statement comes days after the school board narrowly decided against implementing the program in the 2022-23 academic year, with five members voting no and four members voting yes.

“Strengthening the understandings of diversity and inclusion among our young people cannot be done with just a mission statement,” the Democrats wrote in the statement. “Diversity and inclusion are lived, not just promised. We call on the Darien Board of Education to reconsider their rejection of the Open Choice Program and do what is best for both Darien and Norwalk students."

The Board of Education chair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In their statement, senators pointed to the town’s demographics and noted 91 percent of the population is white, with other races collectively making up less than 10 percent.

The program, in diversifying Darien classrooms, would lead to better education outcomes for all students, the state senators said in the statement. Applicants to the program have historically been students of color.

“Young children benefit from different perspectives and a variety of backgrounds in the classroom,” the statement reads. “Without a program such as Open Choice, young children lose out on opportunities that make for a successful future.”

In an interview, Duff said he was disappointed in the decision and has heard from Darien parents that feel the same.

While both Norwalk and Darien students stood to gain something from enrollment in the program, Duff said, “I firmly believe Norwalk kids will be fine in the end. It's Darien kids that I worry about. Norwalk’s already a diverse community. Darien is not.”

raga.justin@hearst.com