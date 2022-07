This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DARIEN — Radouan Yazidi has an analogy to describe the value of an extremely good haircut.

“Why is one cheeseburger $1 but another cheeseburger is $50?’ Yazidi said. “It’s the quality. Who’s giving the haircuts for the stars, the footballers? (They’re) looking for quality, not just for a haircut.”

Yazidi said customers who visit his recently opened Rudy’s Grooming Club on Post Road are expecting a high-end experience. And Yazidi knows a thing or two about quality grooming.

A longtime barber with certifications in New York and Connecticut, Yazidi has been working in Fairfield County since 2010, when he joined the former Kennedy’s All-American Barber Club in Darien.

Kennedy’s is a chain of membership-based barbershops that had several locations across the state. The pandemic shuttered all locations in the area for months, Yazidi said, and when barbershops finally opened up again, local franchise owners found the business unsustainable.

Yazidi was able to work out a deal with the previous owner of the Darien location to take over ownership of the store. One new storefront and updated interior later and Yazidi’s “American dream” has manifested, he said.

Rudy’s grand opening is slated for later this summer.

“It’s not impossible, it’s not just me watching it in a movie,” Yazidi said. “Doesn’t matter where you come from. If you do a good job and you work hard, you do well.”

Yazidi’s father is a barber in Morocco, where Yazidi grew up. When he was a teenager, he began using his father’s tools to give cheap haircuts to friends, then decided to branch out across the continent.

Yazidi spent years serving clientele across Europe and the Middle East, with stints in France, Italy and Qatar, he said. He’s even worked with Moroccan royalty, where he learned the art — and it is an art — of high-quality grooming for admittedly finicky customers.

When he immigrated to New York City in 2006, he barely knew English and got work at restaurants before completing his barber certifications in this country, he said. Then Yazidi moved to Darien and slowly built up a roster of hundreds of Darien clients while with Kennedy’s, he said.

Rudy’s Grooming Club will offer the same sort of sophisticated, European-style offerings to Darien men, he said — with added touches, like beverages and facials. The point is for the largely male customer base to come in, sit down and relax, he said.

The experience sometimes counts for much more than the service with his particular clients, Yazidi said.

“It’s not just cutting the hair,” Yazidi said. “It’s everything. You have to know ... when someone wants to talk, when someone does not want to talk, when they want to vent.”

The business will be based on a monthly membership model. Rudy’s currently has around 250 members still on the roster and employs five people.

Yazidi has big plans for the place, including expanding to more family services and potentially opening a school to train other barbers, he said.

“The biggest change right now is the fact that we have somebody who knows the company, who’s been in the business for so long,” general manager Erin Warren said. “Things have just skyrocketed with Rudy being the owner, because he knows what we need.”

Rudy’s Grooming Club is at 1077 Post Road, Darien. For more information, call 203-202-9311.