Afghan official says car bomb kills 2, wounds 26 in east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that at least two security officers have been killed when a car bomb detonated near a district headquarters in eastern Laghman province.

Asadullah Dawlatzai, spokesman for the provincial governor, says that 26 people including 20 children and six security forces were wounded in Wednesday's attack in Alishing district.

He says the wounded children were inside a nearby mosque where they were studying the Quran. He said it wasn't clear yet if the attack was a suicide bombing or not, but the investigation is ongoing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Laghman. Both Taliban and Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan and have claimed pervious attacks in the region.