Aerospace company gets funding for New Mexico job expansion

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — An aerospace company expects to hire more people after it received funding from New Mexico to train its employees at its Roswell Air Center location, company officials said.

Arkansas-based CAVU Aerospace Inc. was given $527,054 in Job Training Incentive Program funds through the state Economic Development Department, Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday.

Company officials expect to use the money for an audit fee and wage reimbursements to train 37 people for jobs at the company's New Mexico location.

The new jobs are expected to include four warehouse clerks, four inspectors, 25 aviation maintenance technicians and four aircraft recycling services employees, officials said.

One of the owners of the business did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company is planning to add two maintenance lines, increase the number of aircraft stored in Roswell and expand services to more customers, economic development officials said.

The Roswell business started in 2012 and currently involves 26 employees, company officials said. CAVU Aerospace also has operations in Victorville, California and Goodyear, Arizona.