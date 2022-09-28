Advocacy group seeks new White House post on hostage cases

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration should create a new position at the White House National Security Council to focus on cases of Americans who are wrongfully detained in foreign countries, and fund an interagency office tasked with helping free hostages, according to a report Wednesday from a leading advocacy group.
The report from the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation also recommends that Congress authorize funding to pay for hostage families to visit Washington to meet with U.S. government officials, as well as to provide support — whether clothing, temporarily housing or medical care — for returning hostages.