Activists slam 'sham trial' of Cambodia opposition members SOPHENG CHEANG, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:27 a.m.
1 of8 Prum Chenda, center, wife of a jailed former opposition activist, is stopped by security personnel as she tries to reach the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The trial of more than 60 critics and opponents of the Cambodian government charged with treason and other offenses for taking part in nonviolent political activities resumed Thursday, with rights advocates skeptical that justice is being served. Heng Sinith/AP Show More Show Less
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A Cambodian-American lawyer said Thursday she was being persecuted for her political opinion as she and dozens of other government critics charged with treason and other offenses returned to court in a trial criticized by rights advocates.
The more than 60 defendants are mostly former members or supporters of the disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party, which had been the sole credible political opposition until Cambodia’s highest court in late 2017 ordered its dissolution.