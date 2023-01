TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — An opposition politician who ran against authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko in the controversial 2020 Belarusian presidential election was arrested in Minsk on Wednesday, a human rights group says.

Andrey Dzmitryeu, a 41-year-old activist who heads the Tell the Truth movement, was seized by security forces near his home in the Belarusian capital, the Viasna center reported.