Keeping the conversation going — that’s the goal of local activist Erin Boggs, in regard to reducing segregation in the community.

Boggs was the special guest speaker last week at the Action Network of Darien Democrats (ANDD) meeting, held on Zoom.

Boggs is executive director of the Open Communities Alliance, a civil rights organization based in Hartford that promotes access to opportunity through education, organizing, advocacy, research, and partnerships.

During the hour-long discussion, called “Working Together To Reverse Segregation,” Boggs talked about the history of segregation, where society stands today, and what opportunities there are to educate others. After the talk, Boggs answered questions. About 30 people viewed the discussion.

History of segregation

Boggs spoke about the history and impact of residential segregation in Darien and in Fairfield County as a whole.

She showed a redlining map from the 1930s to the 1960s. Redlining was a process led by the federal government designed to rate neighborhoods in order to assess whether the government should be financing home loans and homeowners insurance.

According to Boggs, when the U.S. government was assessing the risks to invest in neighborhoods, one of the factors was seeing who lived there.

Redlining maps labeled how many Black people lived in a particular area. Information was also gathered about occupation, and the percentage of families receiving government assistance.

“Who was living in the neighborhood was absolutely part of how the neighborhood was rated,” said Boggs, a Glastonbury resident.

She added there were also racial covenants, that were part of deeds used throughout the state, which limited who could live in certain neighborhoods.

Those covenants said “no person except the white race” was allowed to use or occupy “any building on any lot.” The covenants were legal until 1968 when the Fair Housing Act was passed.

Housing segregation today

According to Boggs, a housing segregation crisis still exists today in Connecticut. “We are one of the most segregated states in the country,” she said.

She spoke about discrimination, in regard to studies of unequal treatment of potential renters based on race.

She referred to a chart created in 2015 which showed that 30 percent of the time, a white applicant received a more favorable treatment than a Black applicant when looking for housing.

She also spoke about access to opportunity through a process called opportunity mapping.

Access to opportunity in an area, she said, is determined by looking at factors such as test scores, unemployment rates, percentage of people on welfare, job growth, vacancy rates, and crime rates.

According to studies, “low and very low opportunity areas are typically those areas where most people of color in the state of Connecticut are living,” she said.

She said 73 percent of Blacks and Latinos are living in those low and very low opportunity areas, as compared to 26 percent of whites and 36 percent of Asians.

Boggs also spoke of subsidized housing, saying that where the state has been able to put subsidized housing “has a lot to do with the zoning in the towns where it could possibly go.”

Eighty-seven percent of subsidized housing in Connecticut is in low, very low and moderate opportunity areas, according to Bogg.

Through focus groups, individual conversations, and surveys taken of low income families of color, Boggs said about 45 percent of the families are interested in “exploring choices outside of high poverty areas.”

She said, however, that the number one reason why families don’t move out of high poverty areas is due to the lack of affordable housing.

Investing is a solution to reducing segregation, according to Boggs.

“The big picture solutions are investing to make sure there are choices in affordable housing locations and also investing to make sure that struggling communities can equitably revitalize,” she added.

Taking action

Boggs gave suggestions on how to become an advocate on promoting equal opportunity. One way is through self education, by reading books on race relations and color, she said.

Another is to promote the idea of affordable housing, she said. “What aspects about affordable housing are people actually worried about in Darien? Could we bring in some experts to alley some of those fears?” she asked.

“Assess your town, learn the stats, the racial demographics, school district segregation, opportunity analysis, where subsidized housing is,” she said.

Boggs continued: “Look at your own zoning and multifamily housing in your town, and where that is,” she added. “Access the accessibility of town services and benefits to people in other towns, review the town’s performance on police stops of people of color.”

“These are hard issues and sometimes some brave action is required,” Boggs said. “We may not be responsible for the past, but we are responsible for the future.”

About ANDD

Previous featured speakers ANDD has hosted on race relations include Darien resident Reed Barthold, who wrote an op/ed for The Darien Times.

ANDD has also hosted Darien resident Steven Gomez, who led a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in town.

Former Darien First Selectman and ANDD member Evonne Klein told The Darien Times about the role of ANDD, and why she feels change is needed.

“As a nation and as a town — We marched, we rallied, we called for change. What does change mean? What creates the change we are calling for as a nation?” Klein said. “In Connecticut, changes to public policy are being proposed by various groups and by elected officials, why? If implemented, how would the new public policy affect positive outcomes i.e. dismantling racist systems, institutions and policies?”

Klein continued: “These discussions were important because they provided education and understanding about what people are thinking locally, as well as an education and understanding about our state and how we got here as well as provide an opportunity to understand why some of the changes are being proposed and how would they help to desegregate our state and nation. Education and understanding are two key components that inform thoughtful action.”

