Acting prosecutor for Indianapolis wins vote for position

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top assistant to the prosecutor for Indiana's largest county will take over following his boss' resignation for health reasons.

Ryan Mears narrowly won a Marion County Democratic caucus vote on Saturday to complete the term of Prosecutor Terry Curry through the end of 2022.

Mears became the acting county prosecutor after Curry resigned last month but faced a challenge for the position from Tim Moriarty, a top aide to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The Democratic precinct committee members voted 157-147 in favor of Mears despite Moriarty having endorsements from Hogsett and U.S. Rep. Andre Carson.

Mears emphasized his experience in the prosecutor's office and announced he would stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.