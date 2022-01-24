Acclaimed filmmaker, CT native’s documentary on COVID-19 shortlisted for Oscars

DARIEN — In March 2020, former Darien resident and award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman set out to do what seemed impossible: document the first four months of the COVID-19 pandemic in one of the hardest-hit hospitals in New York City.
The result is “The First Wave,” a critically acclaimed documentary produced through National Geographic that is billed as a “testament to the human spirit.” The film is now shortlisted as a nominee in the Best Feature Documentary category in the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, scheduled to be held March 27.