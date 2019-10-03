Abraham starts putting own cash into Louisiana governor race

Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham acknowledges his supporters as he comes out on stage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Gov. John Bel Edwards as they participate in the first televised gubernatorial debate Thursday Sept. 19, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool) less Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham acknowledges his supporters as he comes out on stage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Gov. John Bel Edwards as they participate in the first televised gubernatorial debate ... more Photo: BILL FEIG, AP Photo: BILL FEIG, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Abraham starts putting own cash into Louisiana governor race 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Ralph Abraham has started pumping his own money into his campaign to be Louisiana governor, struggling to keep up with the spending pace of his competitors.

Latest finance reports in the race show the third-term congressman has loaned his campaign $350,000 in the final stretch leading to the Oct. 12 election.

Abraham, a farmer and doctor, has been unable to match the fundraising prowess of Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards. His fellow Republican competitor, businessman Eddie Rispone, is largely self-financing his election bid, pouring $11 million into his campaign account.

Reports filed late Wednesday show Abraham reporting $319,000 on hand as the campaign reaches its final week before the primary. Rispone reported $2.7 million in the bank. And Edwards was sitting on $3.2 million.

Early voting continues through Saturday.