About 50,000 New York voters cast early ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 2,800 people living around Albany cast ballots during New York's first weekend of early voting.

The Times Union reports members of local boards of elections claimed there was a smooth rollout of the new system throughout the four central Capital District counties this past weekend.

Nearly 50,000 people voted statewide, excluding data from Erie and Oneida counties, which have not yet been counted.

According to state Board of Elections data, most counties reported a decrease in ballots from Saturday to Sunday.

Albany County Board of Elections Commissioner Rachel Bledi says she expects voter turnout to increase next year once residents are more familiar with the early voting process.

New York's early voting period will last until Nov. 3. Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 5.