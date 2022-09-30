Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts ANDREW DeMILLO, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 10:13 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE - Abortion-rights protesters attend a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., Friday, June 24, 2022. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down a constitutional right to abortion and sending the issue to the states has groups on both sides of the debate focusing more than ever on races this fall for state supreme courts. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Zoe Schell, from Topeka, Kan., stands on the steps of the Kansas Statehouse during a rally to protest the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion June 24, 2022, in Topeka. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down a constitutional right to abortion and sending the issue to the states has groups on both sides of the debate focusing more than ever on races this fall for state supreme courts. Charlie Riedel/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Abortion-rights advocates, right, try to block anti-abortion signage during a rally at the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., May 2, 2022, in support of abortion rights after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) Matthew Dae Smith/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Anti-abortion protesters from Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, Mo., pray on May 3, 2022, outside the Hope Clinic in Granite City, Ill. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision striking down a constitutional right to abortion and sending the issue to the states has groups on both sides of the debate focusing more than ever on races this fall for state supreme courts. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File) Laurie Skrivan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest.
Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it's not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win reelection.
Written By
ANDREW DeMILLO