Abilis helped this CT woman become independent. Now she's their ambassador for the 17th annual walk/run.

DARIEN — Abilis helped Sophia Moubayed secure a job and then a place to call her own. That's why the Darien resident is thrilled to represent Abilis as its ambassador for the 17th annual walk/run in Greenwich this Sunday.

The Abilis annual walk and 5K is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising — or “friend-raising” — event of the year, raising money for programs assisting adults and children with developmental disabilities throughout Fairfield County and parts of Westchester County, N.Y.

After participating in last year’s walk, Moubayed will take on the “extra step” of sharing her own story about how Abilis helped her establish her independence, from job training to navigating public transportation.

“I was actually really privileged,” Moubayed said. “It’s very hard to get nominated as one person for 800 individuals.”

The 24-year-old has been a part of the Abilis program since she moved to Darien from Weston a little over a year ago.

She originally began working as an intern at Greenwich Hospital through Abillis’s Project SEARCH, a nine-month program for young adults with disabilities aiming for competitive employment.

She now lives independently and works in The Cafe at Darien Library and Clean Juice in Goodwives Shopping Center.

“Sophia has worked so hard to really develop all the skills that she needed to, both socially and vocationally, and living independently is very important to her,” Abilis CEO Amy Montimurro said. “She works hard, she’s a good friend to everybody she meets and she just seemed absolutely perfect to represent all of us.”

Moubayed said it was a big opportunity for her to represent the town of Darien in Greenwich this weekend, one that not many people receive.

“If you’re in two towns, it’s a pretty big deal,” she said. “Not only the families of Abilis are able to know. It goes into the public.”

Walking alongside Moubayed will be her East Lane neighbors, other members of the program who she calls her “second family.” They haven’t settled on a team name for their matching sweatshirts yet — teams with the best spirit wear can win a prize — but she said she hopes to pick one from their list soon.

Moubayed said the Darien community has been very welcoming and friendly over the past year as she learned to navigate life in her new town.

“I’ve had pretty strong vibes in Darien, about the town itself even,” she said. “I find people pretty helpful, honestly; here when I need help with something in general.”

“The Darien community has been incredible,” Montimurro added.“The community could not be more welcoming to Abilis and all the people we’re supporting.”