Abilis helped this CT woman become independent. Now she's their ambassador for the 17th annual walk/run.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
DARIEN — Abilis helped Sophia Moubayed secure a job and then a place to call her own. That's why the Darien resident is thrilled to represent Abilis as its ambassador for the 17th annual walk/run in Greenwich this Sunday.
The Abilis annual walk and 5K is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising — or “friend-raising” — event of the year, raising money for programs assisting adults and children with developmental disabilities throughout Fairfield County and parts of Westchester County, N.Y.