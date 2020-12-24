Abe apologizes, but isn't charged for cherry blossom scandal

TOKYO (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Thursday after prosecutors declined to indict him for illegal payments his office made involving dinner receptions for his supporters during Japan's popular cherry blossom season.
When Abe resigned in September, he cited ill health but critics have suggested the scandal might have been a reason. His successor, Yoshihide Suga, scrapped the annual cherry blossom viewing party the day he took office, but his government has seen its public support plunge due to delayed coronavirus measures and a spate of scandals involving Abe’s former ministers.