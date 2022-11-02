Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides formally agreed during talks in South Africa Wednesday to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands.
African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, in the first briefing on the peace talks in South Africa, said Ethiopia's government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points included “restoration of law and order," he said, as well as “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.” Obasanjo is a former Nigerian president.