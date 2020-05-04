ATV accident claims life in northeast Missouri

NEW LONDON, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old man from northeast Missouri has died following an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Jarrad Verdier of Palmyra died at the scene of the accident at 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Verdier was riding a four-wheel ATV in a rural area near New London when it went off the road and hit a fence, ejecting Verdier. He was pronounced dead by the county coroner.

New London is about 105 miles (169 kilometers) north of St. Louis.