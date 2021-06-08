AP analysis: COVID prolonged foster care stays for thousands SALLY HO and CAMILLE FASSETT, The Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 7:38 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Leroy Pascubillo missed his daughter’s first step, her first word and countless other milestones. After being born addicted to heroin, she'd been placed with a foster family, and he counted the days between their visits as he tried to regain custody. But because of the pandemic, the visits dwindled and went virtual, and all he could do was watch his daughter — too young to engage via computer — try to crawl through the screen.
They're among thousands of families nationwide whose reunifications have been snarled in the foster care system as courts delayed cases, went virtual or temporarily shut down, according to an Associated Press analysis of child welfare data from 34 states.
SALLY HO and CAMILLE FASSETT