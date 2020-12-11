AP Week in Pictures, North America

14 1of14A masked pedestrian walks past of a COVID 19-themed mural depicting Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.Marcio Jose Sanchez/APShow MoreShow Less 2of14A tester wears personal protective equipment as she speaks to a patient at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. More than 14,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 239 have died.Robert F. Bukaty/APShow MoreShow Less 3of14U.S. Marines wearing masks pause during a prayer at a ceremony marking the attack on Pearl Harbor, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Officials gathered in Pearl Harbor to remember those killed in the 1941 Japanese attack, but public health measures adopted because of the coronavirus pandemic meant no survivors were present. The military broadcast video of the ceremony live online for survivors and members of the public to watch from afar. A moment of silence was held at 7:55 a.m., the same time the attack began 79 years ago. Caleb Jones/APShow MoreShow Less 4of14Jennifer A. Doudna holds her Nobel Prize while speaking on the phone to her sister Sarah Doudna at a ceremony that presented Jennifer Doudna with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.Jeff Chiu/APShow MoreShow Less 5of14Rutgers wide receiver Bo Melton is upended by Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J.Adam Hunger/APShow MoreShow Less 6of14A critical care nurse with North Memorial Health Hospital leans down to speak to a COVID-19 patient under their care in Robbinsdale, Minn., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP)Aaron Lavinsky/APShow MoreShow Less 7of14President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington.Evan Vucci/APShow MoreShow Less 8of14U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, left, and Democratic challenger for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock appear during a debate, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta.Ben Gray/APShow MoreShow Less 9of14Firefighters work the scene of a deadly explosion that leveled a home in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.Nati Harnik/APShow MoreShow Less 10of14A healthcare worker watches as a patient uses a swab at a mobile testing location for COVID-19, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Auburn, Maine. More than 14,000 Mainers have been diagnosed with the disease and 239 have died.Robert F. Bukaty/APShow MoreShow Less 11of14A woman places a drawing at Strawberry Fields in New York's Central Park to remember John Lennon, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. The rock star and former Beatle was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by a fan on Dec. 8, 1980.Mark Lennihan/APShow MoreShow Less 12of14Ketchikan police officer John Brown visits and delivers evacuation warnings to each residence within a flood area near Ketchikan Creek on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Ketchikan, Alaska. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP)Dustin Safranek/APShow MoreShow Less 13of14A young girl and boy visit with the Santa in the snow globe during Automobile Alley's Lights on Broadway in Oklahoma City, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The snow globe was used as a way to keep social distancing for COVID-19, but still, let children see Santa. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)Doug Hoke/APShow MoreShow Less 14of14A man wearing a protective mask walks under a sign posted at The San Francisco Athletic Club amid the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.Jeff Chiu/APShow MoreShow Less Dec. 4 - 10, 2020 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region. The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: https://apimagesblog.com