AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Jackals howl in Hayarkon Park, in the heart of Tel Aviv, Israel on April 9, 2020. With Tel Aviv in lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, and the park, like most of the city, nearly empty, the timid animals have come into the open, reaching areas where they rarely venture as they search for food.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 9-15, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region as the coronavirus continues to change how we mourn, worship, work and love. It’s not just humans: in Israel, a popular, sprawling park in central Tel Aviv is all but empty after a countrywide lockdown. This has cleared the way for packs of jackals to take over the urban oasis in the heart of the city.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

