AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 12:19 a.m.
A person who was burned when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded lies in a bed at the Justinien University Hospital in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The explosion engulfed cars and homes in flames, killing more than 50 people and injuring dozens of others.
Birds fly over Bolivar Square where hundreds of stuffed animals, dolls and action figures have been laid out to draw attention to the violence against children, marking Human Rights Day in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Architect Rudiar Almeida, 76, closes the gate to his home in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Almeida says that his monthly pension is equal to two U.S. dollars and it is not enough to buy food. He lives alone in what was his parents' home but does not have the money to maintain it. His only son emigrated to Colombia two years ago and has not heard from him since.
Carmela Lopez holds a Christmas decoration with the image of her missing husband Cesar Alarcon, at the Memorial Garden of the City Government building of the borough of Iztacalco, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Cesar Alarcon went missing on July 20, 2020.
Venezuelan migrants line up to enter a government camp after crossing into Chile from Bolivia, in Colchane, Chile, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Maria de Los Angeles Galindo, 14, a Virgin of Guadalupe pilgrim, poses for a portrait at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. One of the world's largest religious pilgrimages resumes after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. This year, thousands of pilgrims are expected to walk towards the now open Basilica to commemorate the Virgin's Dec. 12 feast day.
Relatives bury a woman who died in the hospital from her burn injuries caused by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded, killing dozens in Cap-Haitien Haiti, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
Children participate in a ballet performance during a Christmas celebration in the Vila Olímpica at the Vila Kennedy favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Mexico's Atlas players celebrate after their teammate Julio Furch scored a penalty shot against Mexico's Leon during a Mexican soccer league final match in Guadalajara, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
María del Refugio Abarca, wife of the late Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández, and his son Alejandro Fernández Jr., attend his funeral wake, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Fernández, a beloved Mexican singer who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernández Jr. has died on Sunday.
People rest in their separate areas on the beach amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Los Yuyos beach in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
17 of17
Dec. 10-16, 2021
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Fernando Llano in Mexico City.