AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally for the upcoming Oct. 18, presidential elections, in El Alto, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. less Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism Party, MAS, Luis Arce, waves to supporters during his closing campaign rally for the upcoming Oct. 18, presidential elections, in El Alto, ... more Photo: Juan Karita, AP Photo: Juan Karita, AP Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

Oct. 9 – Oct. 15, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP Photo Editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com8