AP Week in Pictures: Global | July 30-Aug. 5, 2022

Mourners gather Friday Aug. 5, 2022 around the coffins containing the remains of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Goma.
Mourners gather Friday Aug. 5, 2022 around the coffins containing the remains of residents who died during protests against the United Nations mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Goma.

From Israeli strikes on Gaza, to flowing volcanoes in Iceland, to flood damage in Kentucky, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

