Skip to main content
News

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Aug. 20-Aug. 26, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

A handler swims alongside a horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack during its daily trip to the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.
1of30A handler swims alongside a horse from the Garrison Savannah Racetrack during its daily trip to the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.Ramon Espinosa/AP

From a handler swimming alongside a horse on a trip to the Caribbean Sea in Barbados, to Somalis clearing wreckage after gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital Mogadishu, to Cocoa farmers protesting in La Paz, Bolivia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor James Okungu in New York City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Written By