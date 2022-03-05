AP Week in Pictures: Global
A model wears a creation as part of the Yamamoto Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Friday, March 4, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
A beggar kneels at the medieval Charles Bridge as snow falls in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, March 4, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of territorial defense wipes his face in the backyard of a house that was damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the center of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. As Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital, President Zelenskyy refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. "The fight is here," he said. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Serhii Nuzhnenko/AP
Ukrainian troops escort a man who they suspect is a Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)
Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward during the war with Russia in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. Marienko Andrew/AP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a video message to the people gathered for a rally in Romerberg Square during the war with Russia in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, March 4, 2022. Michael Probst/AP
Lee Jae-myung, the presidential election candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, greets supporters upon his arrival for a presidential election campaign in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Lee Jin-man/AP
Helen Mirren, recipient of the life achievement award, poses in the press room at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cosplayers pose for a photograph at the Middle East Film & Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Friday, March 4, 2022. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
Red Star fans light fireworks during a Serbian National soccer league derby match between Red Star and Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Darko Vojinovic/AP
Dancers perform the traditional "Diablada," or Dance of the Devils, during Carnival in Oruro, Bolivia, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The festival features folk dances, costumes, crafts and music, one of the country's largest tourist attractions and registered on the UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list. Juan Karita/AP
Luton Town's Danny Hylton, top, heads the ball over Chelsea's Reece James during the FA Cup fifth round soccer match between Luton Town and Chelsea at Kenilworth Road in Luton, England, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Ian Walton/AP
People crowd as they try to get on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, March 4. 2022. Ukrainian men have to stay to fight in the war while women and children are leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. Emilio Morenatti/AP
Serena Williams attends the Balmain Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Athletes from Ukraine arrive at the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. Andy Wong/AP
From Feb. 26-March 4, 2022
From a man kneeling in the snow begging for food in winter on the medieval Charles Bridge in the Czech Republic, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's heroic refusal to evacuate his country during Russia's ongoing attack as it devastates the citizens, their homes, institutions and cities, leading to over one million refugees fleeing to other countries, to Helen Mirren receiving the life achievement award at the annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Southern California, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.