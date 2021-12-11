AP Week in Pictures: Global

Dec. 4-10, 2021

From actor Jussie Smollett leaving the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with his siblings following his conviction on five of six charges that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it, to a man swimming in the ice cold water of the Bottomless Lake in Serebryany Bor, in Moscow, Russia, to a Ukrainian soldier taking a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.