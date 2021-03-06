AP Week in Pictures, Global

23 1of23Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) celebrates after scoring against the Minnesota Wild during overtime of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas.John Locher/APShow MoreShow Less 2of23Girls practice taekwondo during a training session in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, March 1, 2021.Rahmat Gul/APShow MoreShow Less 3of23 4of23Some of the Government Girls Secondary School students who were abducted by gunmen the previous week in Jangebe, Nigeria, wait for a medical checkup after a meeting with Zamfara state Gov. Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, northern Nigeria, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Matawalle announced that 279 girls who were abducted from the boarding school in the northwestern part of the state have been released.Sunday Alamba/APShow MoreShow Less 5of23Men celebrate Purim in the Mea Shearim ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The holiday commemorates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the biblical Book of Esther.Oded Balilty/APShow MoreShow Less 6of23 7of23Protesters run away from police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Protests in support of the jailed rapper turned violent in Barcelona on Saturday with clashes between police and groups of mostly angry youths in the center of the Spanish city.Emilio Morenatti/APShow MoreShow Less 8of23Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against fuel and cooking gas price increases in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 2, 2021.Altaf Qadri/APShow MoreShow Less 9of23 10of23A demonstrator holds up a Senegalese flag during protests against the arrest of opposition leader and former presidential candidate Ousmane Sonko in Dakar, Senegal, Friday, March 5, 2021. Days of violent protests in Senegal have killed at least one person, local reports say, as youths take to the streets nationwide in support of the main opposition leader who was detained Wednesday.Leo Correa/APShow MoreShow Less 11of23Protesters stand next to burning tires blocking a main road during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A new wave of protests began on Tuesday after the Lebanese pound plunged to record lows on the black market, raising fears that the deterioration will only get worse. Prices have skyrocketed in recent months.Hassan Ammar/APShow MoreShow Less 12of23 13of23Anti-coup protesters run as one of them discharges a fire extinguisher to counter the impact of tear gas fired by riot policemen in Yangon, Myanmar, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Demonstrators took to the streets again on Wednesday to protest the previous month's seizure of power by the military.STR/APShow MoreShow Less 14of23COVID-19 patients lie on beds at a field hospital built inside a sports coliseum in Santo Andre, Brazil, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, on Thursday, March 4, 2021.Andre Penner/APShow MoreShow Less 15of23 16of23People watch as Mount Sinabung erupts in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The 2,600-meter (8,530-feet) volcano spewed materials a few thousand meters (yards) into the sky and deposited ash on nearby villages.APShow MoreShow Less 17of23Children bathe as a non-governmental organization distributes donated food inside an occupied building that used to house a factory, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 4, 2021.Silvia Izquierdo/APShow MoreShow Less 18of23 19of23A hiker travels up the Greenleaf Trail amid snow-covered trees on his way to the summit of 5,249-foot Mount Lafayette, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Frigid weather is expected to linger in the much of the Northeast through Saturday.Robert F. Bukaty/APShow MoreShow Less 20of23A woman dips her feet in the sea before curfew at Marseille's Plage des Catalans, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.Daniel Cole/APShow MoreShow Less 21of23 22of23A military helicopter flies over spectators during the Afghan Security Forces Exhibition at the Darul Aman Palace in Kabul, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The three-day military exhibition allowed civilians to have a firsthand look and take pictures of weaponry used by the country's security forces.Rahmat Gul/APShow MoreShow Less 23of23 FEB. 27 - MARCH 5, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com