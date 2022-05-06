Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Worshippers gather to perform night prayers on the eve of Laylat-al-Qadr or Night of Power marking the 27th and holiest night of Islamic fasting month of Ramadan in Hassan II mosque in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 28, 2022.
APRIL 29-MAY 5, 2022

From civilian evacuations amid the war in Ukraine, to May Day protests in Paris and Ramadan celebrations in Morocco and Romania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thibault Camus in Paris.

