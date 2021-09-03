AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

AUG 27 – SEPT 2, 2021

Evacuees leaving Afghanistan landed in European countries as Poland reinforced its border with Belarus. There were film festivals in Venice and the Czech Republic, and the International Roma Theatre Festival in Romania. COVID-19 vaccinations continued in Nigeria as protesters in Greece rejected mandatory shots.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP staff photographer Bernat Armangue.

