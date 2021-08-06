AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Aug. 6, 2021
1 of21 Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who arrived in Poland on Wednesday fearing reprisals at home after criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games, holds up an Olympic-related T-shirt with the slogan "I Just Want to Run" after her news conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Tsimanouskaya reached Poland by plane from Tokyo through Vienna, a circuitous route due to security concerns, days after she accused team officials of trying to force her to fly back to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 People watch an advancing fire that rages Cokertme village, near Bodrum, Turkey, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. For the sixth straight day, Turkish firefighters battled Monday to control the blazes that are tearing through forests near Turkey's beach destinations. Fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures, the fires that began Wednesday have left eight people dead. Residents and tourists have fled vacation resorts in flotillas of small boats or convoys of cars and trucks. Emre Tazegul/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A teenager rests after a hot day in a chair thrown out on the street next to a light advertisement for gymnastics training projected on the asphalt in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A tractor cleans the beach of the Baltic Sea from dirt and algae in Scharbeutz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 People watch a wildfire burning the forest in Turgut village, near the tourist resort of Marmaris, Mugla, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. As Turkish fire crews pressed ahead Tuesday with their weeklong battle against blazes tearing through forests and villages on the country's southern coast, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government faced increased criticism over its apparent poor response and inadequate preparedness for large-scale wildfires. Emre Tazegul/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Flames burn on the mountain near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Greece Tuesday grappled with the worst heatwave in decades that strained the national power supply and fueled wildfires near Athens and elsewhere in southern Greece. As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital. Michael Pappas/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A man uses a water hose during a wildfire in Adames area, in northern Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Thousands of people fled their homes north of Athens on Tuesday as a wildfire broke out of the forest and reached residential areas. The hurried evacuations took place just as Greece grappled with its worst heat wave in decades. Michael Varaklas/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A wildfire approaches the Olympic Academy, foreground, in ancient Olympia, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Greece evacuated people in boats from an island beach Wednesday amid heavy smoke from a nearby wildfire and fire crews fought elsewhere to keep flames away from the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games as the country sweltered under a record heat wave. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Giannis Spyrounis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 People dance swing to the rhythms of a live band by the restaurant Le Marcounet, in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. The sanitary pass, which proves someone has been vaccinated or recently done a test or recovered from Covid-19, will be mandatory in bars and restaurants, cultural venues of more than 50 people, museums, shopping malls and for long distance travels. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Sheep gather during a wildfire near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. The European Union promised assistance Wednesday to Greece and other countries in southeast Europe grappling with huge wildfires after a blaze gutted or damaged more than 100 homes and businesses near Athens. Thodoris Nikolaou/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland, left, and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico crash during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring racetrack in Mogyorod, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Police carry away a colleague during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A plane takes off from the Barcelona airport, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 South Africa's Jasper Wiese is tackled by British and Irish Lions' Alun Wyn Jones, right and Courtney Lawes, left, during the second rugby union test between South Africa's Springboks and the British and Irish Lions at the Cape Town Stadium, in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Halden Krog/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
July 30 – Aug. 5, 2021
From multiple wildfires in Greece and Turkey, to dancing outdoors after months of COVID-19 restrictions in France and a crash at the Hungary Grand Prix, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Written By
The Associated Press