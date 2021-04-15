AP Week in Pictures: Asia

17 1of17In this photo taken using slow shutter speed, Muslim women offer an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. Monday, April 12, 2021. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk.Achmad Ibrahim/APShow MoreShow Less 2of17Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside a Mosque on the banks of a river on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.Mukhtar Khan/APShow MoreShow Less 3of17 4of17Footwear are left outside as people perform perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 12, 2021.Dita Alangkara/APShow MoreShow Less 5of17Muslims offer prayers and break fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Mosque, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 situation only a handful of people turned up. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.Manish Swarup/APShow MoreShow Less 6of17 7of17A Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy man rubes ash as he prepares to take holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Monday, April 12, 2021. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death.Karma Sonam/APShow MoreShow Less 8of17Olympic fan Kyoko Ishikawa shows her cheering at her home Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Tokyo. Ishikawa, president of an IT company, has attended every Summer Olympics since Barcelona in 1992, becoming famous as an unofficial "International Olympic Cheerleader." She relishes joining in with fans from everywhere to cheer for their athletes. Her headband reads: "Confident victory."Eugene Hoshiko/APShow MoreShow Less 9of17 10of17A surfer is enveloped by a wave as he waits to jump off the rocks at Bronte Beach as large waves hit the Sydney coastline Monday, April 12, 2021.Mark Baker/APShow MoreShow Less 11of17People watch devotees pulling a chariot in Biska Jatra Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Saturday, April 10, 2021. During this festival, also regarded as Nepalese New Year, images of Hindu god Bhairava and his female counterpart Bhadrakali are enshrined in two large chariots and pulled to an open square after which rituals and festivities are performed.Niranjan Shrestha/APShow MoreShow Less 12of17 13of17People enjoy outdoor dining at plastic bubbles, observing social distancing against the spread of the coronavirus at a restaurant near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 9, 2021.Ahn Young-joon/APShow MoreShow Less 14of17An Indian woman waits for the result of her COVID-19 test at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, Monday, April 12, 2021. With its explosive surge in recent days, India's confirmed infections surpassed Brazil's total Monday as the second-worst hit country.Mahesh Kumar A/APShow MoreShow Less 15of17 16of17A man poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games. (Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool Photo via AP)Kim Kyung-Hoon/APShow MoreShow Less 17of17 April 9-15, 2021 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com